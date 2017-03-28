Five Things You Need to Know to Start...

Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Read more: The Washington Post

Trump moves to unwind climate change directives, political turmoil in South Africa set to worsen, and investors are over the health-care bill failure. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about today. President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order today that will start the process of unwinding a raft of directives to combat climate change . The White House will rescind Obama's order to federal agencies to plan for climate change and another to have the military prepare for the national security implications.

