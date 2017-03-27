Five shot dead in Pietermaritzburg
ER24 said paramedics arrive on the scene in Hilton shortly after 2am, where they found five men, believed to be suspects, in a veld next to the road. "Upon assessment, they found that the men showed no signs of life and were later declared dead by paramedics," said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak.
