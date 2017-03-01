Five injured in roof collapse at Sout...

Five injured in roof collapse at South African hospital

Part of a hospital roof has collapsed in South Africa's largest city, injuring five people and forcing some patients wrapped in gowns and blankets to temporarily leave the building. Rescue workers were assessing whether anyone was trapped in the rubble at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg, where a section of roof fell near the main entrance, close to the maternity department.

