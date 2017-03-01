'Fire inept minister over Sassa debacle'

Archbishop Emeritus Njongonkulu Ndungane has described Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini as "totally inept" and called for her to resign or for President Jacob Zuma to fire her. Ndungane was reacting to the continuing social grant debacle, which has left many wondering whether the South African Social Security Agency will be able to pay social grants to 17 million beneficiaries on April 1. The Department of Social Development has entered into negotiations with Cash Paymaster Services to extend the pension grant contract for 12 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.