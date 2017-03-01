Expelled cop arrested for bank robbery

Expelled cop arrested for bank robbery

A colonel who was expelled from the SAPS for possessing rhino horns illegally has again been caught on the wrong side of the law for allegedly trying to rob a bank. Former colonel Innocent Khumalo was arrested along with police reservist Lehlohonolo Leeba of Diepkloof, casting a spotlight on rogue elements within the police force.

Chicago, IL

