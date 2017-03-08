'Ex set woman on fire in front of the...

'Ex set woman on fire in front of their son'

15 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

A young Cape Town mother is on life support in hospital after she was doused with petrol and set alight, allegedly by her ex-husband in front of their two-year-old son. The mom of five was in a coma for four days after her lungs and heart were affected in the attack.

Chicago, IL

