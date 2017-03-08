E Cape cop arrested for robbery

Eastern Cape police management warned police officers on Sunday to ensure they do not get involved in criminal activity after another police constable was arrested for robbery in Uitenhage on Saturday. Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said it was disturbing and disheartening to receive news of a police member's involvement in criminal activities and assured the public that any officer found on the wrong side of the law would be dealt with swiftly and harshly.

