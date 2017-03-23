Dr. Ali bin Mas'oud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry...

Dr. Ali bin Mas'oud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industryis accompanied by Said bin Saleh Al Kiyoumi, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry , Omani officials and businessmen. Photo-File Dr. Ali bin Mas'oud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industryis accompanied by Said bin Saleh Al Kiyoumi, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry , Omani officials and businessmen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.