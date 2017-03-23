Dr. Ali bin Mas'oud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry...
Dr. Ali bin Mas'oud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industryis accompanied by Said bin Saleh Al Kiyoumi, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry , Omani officials and businessmen. Photo-File Dr. Ali bin Mas'oud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industryis accompanied by Said bin Saleh Al Kiyoumi, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry , Omani officials and businessmen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC