Despite poaching, South Africa plans for rhino horn trade

In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017 photo, three rhinos line up at the Welgevonden Game Reserve in the Limpopo province, South Africa. South Africa's government is moving ahead with plans to allow a domestic trade and limited export of rhino horns, alarming many international conservationists who believe rhinos will be more vulnerable to poachers who have killed record numbers in the past decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.