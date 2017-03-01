#CrimeStats:14 333 murdered from April to Dec 2016
Murder continues to pose a serious problem for the South African Police Service throughout the country, with the latest crime statistics released on Friday showing incidences of this crime dropping only marginally. The always eagerly awaited report on the state of crime in South Africa was released by members of the SAPS before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on policing on Friday morning.
