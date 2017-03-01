County News: Sussex man shot dead in Kenya
Tristan Voorspuy, who attended Eastbourne College from 1968-1973 and lived at the family home in Folkington, was the founder of the luxury safari company Offbeat Safaris. He was born in South Africa but raised in Sussex.
