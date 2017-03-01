Commonwealth Games head visits South ...

Commonwealth Games head visits South Africa to discuss 2022

CAPE TOWN: Commonwealth Games Federation President Louise Martins has travelled to South Africa for crisis meetings as Durban faces the possibility of losing out on hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games." The CGF President travelled to South Africa earlier this week for further high level meetings and we continue to make every effort to engage with the Durban 2022 delivery partners," a CGF spokesman told Reuters on Saturday, without giving further details of who she met."

