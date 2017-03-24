.com | Suspect arrested for KZN cop's fatal shooting, robbery

.com | Suspect arrested for KZN cop's...

Durban A 29-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing a police officer and robbing him of his service pistol in Folweni, south of Durban last month, the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal said on Friday. The suspect appeared at the Nsimbini Magistrate's Court on Thursday for the murder and robbery of Constable Joseph Mondli Chiliza, 38, on February 28. He was remanded in custody and his case was postponed to March 30 for a bail application.

