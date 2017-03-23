.com | Reclaim the City vows to fight...

.com | Reclaim the City vows to fight Tafelberg sale

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: News24

Outside the Sea Point Methodist Church where Reclaim the City hold a public meeting to discuss the sale of the Tafelberg property Cape Town Reclaim the City intends fighting the Western Cape government's decision to sell the Tafelberg property, in defiance of calls to develop it into low-income housing. "This is still a war that we are still going to fight and we are not moving back from this we are moving forward," the organisation's chapter chairperson Shiela Madikane said on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,214 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC