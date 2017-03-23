.com | Reclaim the City vows to fight Tafelberg sale

Outside the Sea Point Methodist Church where Reclaim the City hold a public meeting to discuss the sale of the Tafelberg property Cape Town Reclaim the City intends fighting the Western Cape government's decision to sell the Tafelberg property, in defiance of calls to develop it into low-income housing. "This is still a war that we are still going to fight and we are not moving back from this we are moving forward," the organisation's chapter chairperson Shiela Madikane said on Thursday.

