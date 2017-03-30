.com | Prosecutor facing child porn charges back in court
Cape Town A suspended State prosecutor, facing charges of child pornography and sexual assault, is expected back in the Parow Regional Court on Thursday. At his previous court appearance in December, the accused requested that he be allowed to enter the Malmesbury and Atlantis area, where his alleged victims live.
