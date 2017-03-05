.com | Patriot, brother, activist, socialist Judge Essa Moosa remembered

.com | Patriot, brother, activist, so...

Cape Town The late Judge Essa Moosa will be remembered for his contribution in ending apartheid, his granddaughter said at a memorial service in Athlone on Sunday. "It's really unbelievable to conceive that an Indian boy from District Six would grow up and become the champion for human rights throughout South Africa and all around the world," 15-year-old Lalia Moosa told a crowd of roughly 400 people.

