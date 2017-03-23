.com | No South Africans injured in London attack
The Department of International Relations and Co-operation says that as far as it can ascertain, no South Africans were injured during Wednesday's attack in the British capital, when a man rammed his car into pedestrians outside Parliament before fatally stabbing a police officer. "The South African embassy in London is monitoring the situation and will report back to us as soon as there is any new information about whether South Africans were involved," the department's Nelson Kgwete told Netwerk24 on Wednesday night.
