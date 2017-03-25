.com | 'Do your bit, switch off your lights for Earth Hour,' Eskom urges South Africans
Eskom is urging South Africans to join the global community in raising awareness about climate change by switching their lights off during Earth Hour on Saturday night. "As has been the case over the years, South Africans will join millions of people, businesses, and landmarks around the globe, who will set that hour aside to host events, switch off their non-essential lights, and make noise for climate change action," the parastatal said in a statement.
