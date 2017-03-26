.com | Activists occupy nurses' home in Cape Town over land sale issue

Outside the Sea Point Methodist Church where Reclaim the City held a public meeting to discuss the sale of the Tafelberg property Cape Town Police have been informed that activists from the organisation Reclaim the City is occupying the Helen Bowden Nurses Home, part of the Somerset Hospital precinct near Cape Town Stadium and V&A Waterfront in Green Point, on Sunday evening. In a statement, Reclaim the City spokesperson Emile Engel said the occupation is part of their radical response to the sale of the Tafelberg School property by the Western Cape government.

