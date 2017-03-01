Coal Trucks Block South African Capit...

Coal Trucks Block South African Capital's Roads in Contract Feud

Coal-truck drivers brought traffic to a standstill on roads surrounding South Africa's capital on Wednesday as the state-owned power utility said it won't be renewing their contracts because there is surplus electricity in the country. Truck drivers whose employers are members of the Coal Transportation Forum used their vehicles to blockade the main roads entering Pretoria, Talk Radio 702 reported.

Chicago, IL

