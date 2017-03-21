Brothers killed in Pretoria CBD robbery
Pretoria businessman Pedro de Abreu lost his two brothers and business partners, Joao and Jose, during a robbery at their Blou Bul Meat and Fish Market in the CBD on Monday. Joao and Jose were fatally shot when a group of more than five men entered the busy butchery and supermarket, purporting to be customers, before opening fire on the business men in front of shocked staff.
