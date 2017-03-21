Brothers killed in Pretoria CBD robbery

Brothers killed in Pretoria CBD robbery

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Pretoria businessman Pedro de Abreu lost his two brothers and business partners, Joao and Jose, during a robbery at their Blou Bul Meat and Fish Market in the CBD on Monday. Joao and Jose were fatally shot when a group of more than five men entered the busy butchery and supermarket, purporting to be customers, before opening fire on the business men in front of shocked staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,503 • Total comments across all topics: 279,738,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC