Brothers killed in Pretoria CBD robbery

Pretoria businessman Pedro de Abreu lost his two brothers and business partners, Joao and Jose, during a robbery at their Blou Bul Meat and Fish Market in the CBD on Monday. Joao and Jose were fatally shot when a group of more than five men entered the busy butchery and supermarket, purporting to be customers, before opening fire on the business men in front of shocked staff.

