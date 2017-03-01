'Bonginkosi Khanyile's release victor...

'Bonginkosi Khanyile's release victory for #FeesMustFall'

He told students gathered at the Constitutional Court in Joburg on Wednesday that the release of Durban University of Technology student Bonginkosi Khanyile on bail was a victory for the movement. Khanyile, who has been in custody for six months, was on Wednesday released on R250 bail after his counsel and the State reached a settlement.

Chicago, IL

