Bloemfontein murder, robbery suspect arrested
Crime intelligence information has resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old man for the murder of a security officer who was fatally shot at the Twin City Mall in Heidedal, Bloemfontein, on March 4, Free State police said on Sunday. "The security officer was killed in a failed robbery incident at about when he was shot at the back of the head after collecting cash from one of the stores at the mall," Colonel Thandi Mbambo said.
