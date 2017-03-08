Bloemfontein murder, robbery suspect ...

Bloemfontein murder, robbery suspect arrested

8 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Crime intelligence information has resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old man for the murder of a security officer who was fatally shot at the Twin City Mall in Heidedal, Bloemfontein, on March 4, Free State police said on Sunday. "The security officer was killed in a failed robbery incident at about when he was shot at the back of the head after collecting cash from one of the stores at the mall," Colonel Thandi Mbambo said.

Chicago, IL

