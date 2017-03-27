B.C. dinner series aims to introduce diners to Jewish cuisines, cultures

The Chosen Food Supper Club is showcasing the variety of Jewish cultures using traditional foods as a springboard to tell stories of their own diversity On April 2, the Jewish Museum & Archives of B.C. kicks off The Chosen Food Supper Club, a dinner series designed to introduce diners to a variety of Jewish cuisines and cultures. Various partner organizations will detail where the food comes from and lead discussions on the significance it has to the people who traditionally eat it.

