Avoid Festival FOMO: How to Plan a Trip to the 2017 National Arts Festival in South Africa

To avoid a big dose of Festival FOMO, it's time to start planning for a trip to the country's biggest bucket-list cultural and social celebration, The National Arts Festival. This year's Festival takes place from 2 Spanning eleven days, the Festival is held in the Eastern Cape city of Grahamstown, the population of which is boosted by tens of thousands of visitors who buy around 220 000 tickets.

