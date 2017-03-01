Are South Africans up to Thabo Mbeki'...

Are South Africans up to Thabo Mbeki's call for a 'rebirth'?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Mail & Guardian

The appointment of former president Thabo Mbeki as chancellor of one of the country's largest tertiary institutions, the University of South Africa , comes at a unique moment in the country. Universities are struggling to cope with student movements' revolutionary demands for relevant, decolonised and free education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail & Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... 13 hr where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,655 • Total comments across all topics: 279,252,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC