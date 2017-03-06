African Legislators attacked again in South Africa

According to Hon. Rachel Shebesh , while the Bureau gave reasons as to why it did not give the job for Clerk to the best candidate from Sierra Leone, it gave no reasons as to why it could not give the job to the second best candidate, from Uganda, but instead went ahead to give to the third best from Malawi MIDRAND, SOUTH AFRICA: An armed attack Sunday night on Pan African Parliament legislators in Midrand, South Africa, has threatened to derail the deliberations of the Fourth Parliament's extraordinary plenary session with Members asking the PAP President, Roger Nkodo, to put aside the order of business of the day and address the Members security concerns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.