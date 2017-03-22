African governments urged to spend more on clean water
In this photo taken Sunday, March 19, 2017, children take water from a well at a camp for those who were previously displaced by fighting, near a church in Rajaf, South Sudan. As the world marks World Water Day on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 more than 5 million people in South Sudan do not have access to safe, clean water, compounding the problems of famine and civil war, according to UNICEF.
