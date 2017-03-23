Africa: South Africa's Ruling Party O...

Africa: South Africa's Ruling Party On Dealing With a Divided Continent

At the January African Union summit in Addis Ababa, there was a palpable sense of how the re-admission of Morocco and other issues threaten to tear apart the continent. And South Africa - having opposed Morocco's bid - emerged as one of the big losers.

Chicago, IL

