Africa: 'Africa Is for All Africans' - March Against Xenophobic Attacks
A coalition representing more than 10 civil bodies marched to Parliament on Saturday to protest against the recent attacks on foreign nationals in Gauteng. Around 100 people from the Africa Solidarity network, the Cape Town Housing Assembly, Gender Sonke Justice, Unifam and others marched to Parliament to express their support for both legal and illegal immigrants who have been attacked.
