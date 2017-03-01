Africa: 'Africa Is for All Africans' ...

Africa: 'Africa Is for All Africans' - March Against Xenophobic Attacks

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A coalition representing more than 10 civil bodies marched to Parliament on Saturday to protest against the recent attacks on foreign nationals in Gauteng. Around 100 people from the Africa Solidarity network, the Cape Town Housing Assembly, Gender Sonke Justice, Unifam and others marched to Parliament to express their support for both legal and illegal immigrants who have been attacked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) 21 hr Alihra 32
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Wed where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,134 • Total comments across all topics: 279,308,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC