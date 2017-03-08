'Abducted' baby's paternity in dispute
A close relative of the "abducted" baby found on Sunday told The Mercury that the family were shocked by the arrest of the child's mother and hoped police would uncover the truth and put an end to the "madness". The alleged kidnapping of the one-month-old baby during a hijacking on Friday morning spurred a frantic search and garnered international media attention.
