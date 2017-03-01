3-way tie for lead after first round of Tshwane Open

" Gregory Havret, Haydn Porteous, and Alexander Bjork shared the lead after the first round of the European Tour's Tshwane Open in South Africa, all carding 6-under 65s at Pretoria Country Club on Thursday. Fifteen players shot 67 or better at the par-71 course, a low-scoring opening round in the South African capital.

