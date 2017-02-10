Zuma show of support lifts South Africa's renewable energy industry

Feb 10 South Africa's main renewable energy industry body said on Friday it was confident the country's renewable power programme would soon be back up to speed, after President Jacob Zuma showed support for the sector in his state of the nation speech. State utility Eskom has been signing new contracts to buy renewable energy at a slower pace after power supply in the country stabilized last year, prompting an angry response from renewable energy producers that had won bids to supply the utility with power.

