Zuma-Gordhan Battle Takes Center Stag...

Zuma-Gordhan Battle Takes Center Stage in South African Budget

11 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

A year after South African President Jacob Zuma began feuding with his Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan over control of the nation's purse strings, the conflict appears to be coming to a head. When he presents his annual budget in Parliament on Wednesday, Gordhan will seek to keep state spending in check and fend off a junk credit rating.

Chicago, IL

