Youth council gives South African Govt. 48 hours to address alleged killings

The National Youth Council of Nigeria has called on South African Government to address the issue of killings and maiming of innocent Nigerians in that country in the next 48 hours or face reprisal. The council made the call in a letter signed by the President and Secretary of the council, Murtala Gamji and Gbenga Adedamola, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.