Xenophobic attacks: NASS threatens reprisals as S-Africa deports 97 Nigerians

By Henry Umoru, Lawani Mikairu, Emman Ovuakporie, Joseph Erunke, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Lamidi Bamidele ABUJA- Members of both chambers of the National Assembly are piqued at the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in South Africa and have threatened reprisals, if the attacks continued. Berating the Executive arm of government for not engaging the South African government seriously on the attacks, the Senate and House of Representatives resolved to send their members to engage their counterparts in South Africa.

