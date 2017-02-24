Xenophobic attacks: Boycott South Afr...

Xenophobic attacks: Boycott South African products, companies - Muntaka

The Member of Parliament for the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti region, Hon. Mubarak Muntaka has called on Ghanaians and Africans to boycott South African products and its companies due to the xenophobic attacks on foreigners in that country.

Chicago, IL

