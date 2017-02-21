Xenophobia: Pastor stabbed, Nigerian ...

Xenophobia: Pastor stabbed, Nigerian arrested for defending self - envoy

Read more: Vanguard

Nigeria`s Consul General in South Africa, Amb. Uche Ajulu-Okeke while visiting Nigerian victims of Xenophobia, has described the recent xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other foreigners in that country as unfortunate, saying while a pastor was stabbed, another Nigerian was arrested by the South African police for defending himself.

Chicago, IL

