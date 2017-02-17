X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger glo...

X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger glows in stunning pictures on a shoot in South Africa

Nicole Scherzinger has proved she definitely still has the X Factor after posting a stunning behind the scenes picture from a photoshoot. The star, 38, is currently in South Africa, and Instagrammed a snap from the Green Point Athletics Stadium in Cape Town, with her standing on a blue running track.

Chicago, IL

