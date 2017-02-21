Woman killed and husband left for dead in South Africa

Protests erupt in LA after off-duty cop was filmed pulling his GUN and opening fire at a gang of teens in scuffle that began because they 'walked on his lawn' Front-runner to lead the Democratic party suggests Donald Trump should be IMPEACHED and an investigation should be started 'to protect the constitution' at leadership debate Forget five a day, you should eat 10 portions of fruit and veg to cut your risk of early death, researchers find San Jose drowns: 50,000 people are told to leave their homes as entire California neighborhoods sink under water after worst floods for 100 years caused by 'atmospheric river' Wife of ex-cop who shot man dead in movie theater in fight over texting tells court how the victim lunged at her husband after complaining 'you told on me' 'I look at the monitor - and see a ghost hovering, swirling around my infant son': Parents reveals the most bizarre - and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.