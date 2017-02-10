Why The Minimum Wage Is Harmful
There is little question in most academic research that increases in the minimum wage lead to increases in unemployment. The debatable issue is the magnitude of the increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan 25
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan 13
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC