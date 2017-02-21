We want to return home - " Ghanaians ...

We want to return home - " Ghanaians living in South Africa

Some Ghanaians living in South Africa have expressed strong desire to return home following brutal xenophobic attacks on some African Nationals in that country, Donald, a Ghanaian in South Africa has said. He told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr on Thursday, February 23, 2017 that "many of us are thinking of coming home."

