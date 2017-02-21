Waring ahead at Joburg Open as play suspended by bad light
Paul Waring led by one shot after 12 holes of his second round when play was suspended for bad light at the Joburg Open on Friday. The Englishman made five birdies in those holes on the West Course at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington to move 12 under par, ahead of South Africans Darren Fichardt and Dean Burmester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|bjwalker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC