Waring ahead at Joburg Open as play s...

Waring ahead at Joburg Open as play suspended by bad light

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Paul Waring led by one shot after 12 holes of his second round when play was suspended for bad light at the Joburg Open on Friday. The Englishman made five birdies in those holes on the West Course at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington to move 12 under par, ahead of South Africans Darren Fichardt and Dean Burmester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,028 • Total comments across all topics: 279,145,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC