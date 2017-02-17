US child porn probe leads to arrests ...

US child porn probe leads to arrests in Port Elizabeth

22 hrs ago

Authorities say a child pornography investigation in North Carolina led to the arrests of the parents of a 14-year-old girl in South Africa. The State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the investigation started with a Catawba County man found with child pornography.

Chicago, IL

