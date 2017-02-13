UPDATE 2-South Africa's PPC and Afrisam rekindle cement merger plan
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 South Africa's PPC Ltd proposed merging with its nearest rival Afrisam Group on Monday, in a renewed attempt to combine the two and an effort to lead consolidation. PPC, which abandoned talks with Afrisam two years ago, said it had revived discussions about a potential merger, sending its shares to their highest level in nine months.
