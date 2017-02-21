UPDATE 2-German firm buys 25 percent stake in South Africa's Murray and Roberts
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 22 Germany's ATM Holding has bought a 25 percent shareholding in engineering and construction group Murray and Roberts , the South African firm said on Wednesday before posting a 70 percent drop in profit. ATM, which is now the largest shareholder, is owned by private investment holding company ATON GmbH, which invests in the mining, engineering, aviation and health technology sectors, M&R said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan 25
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|bjwalker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC