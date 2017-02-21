UPDATE 2-German firm buys 25 percent stake in South Africa's Murray and Roberts

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 22 Germany's ATM Holding has bought a 25 percent shareholding in engineering and construction group Murray and Roberts , the South African firm said on Wednesday before posting a 70 percent drop in profit. ATM, which is now the largest shareholder, is owned by private investment holding company ATON GmbH, which invests in the mining, engineering, aviation and health technology sectors, M&R said.

