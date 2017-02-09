Troops deploy to protect South African president's speech
South African police and military forces are deploying ahead of a speech in parliament by President Jacob Zuma, the target of protesters who say he should quit because of corruption allegations. Zuma will give an annual address on the economy and other matters of national importance Thursday evening.
