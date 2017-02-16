Tremors 6 Starts Production in South ...

Tremors 6 Starts Production in South Africa

Intrepid creature hunter Burt Gummer and his son Travis find themselves in a remote hotbed of giant man-eating worms in the newest action-packed entry in the wildly popular Tremors franchise . Currently in production in Cape Town, South Africa, this outrageous horror comedy finds the pair at a remote research station where they come under attack by what Burt fears could be weaponized Graboids.

Chicago, IL

