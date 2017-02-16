Treasury put in spotlight over welfar...

Treasury put in spotlight over welfare grant crisis

15 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Parliament's portfolio committee on social development has cancelled another meeting on resolving the crisis in the welfare grant payment system which sees government with no firm plan for paying beneficiaries from April 1. A notice sent out on Monday night to MPs to cancel the meeting scheduled for Wednesday morning appeared to seek to lay the blame at the door of National Treasury, saying it would not go ahead as the ministry had indicated it could not attend. However, the letter sent to the committee by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to tender National Treasury's apology made plain that the payment of grants was not the responsibility of his department.

