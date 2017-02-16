Treasury dismisses claims that Dudu i...

Treasury dismisses claims that Dudu is set to be fired

Read more: Iol.co.za

Durban- The South African Treasury late on Tuesday dismissed claims that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was set to fire embattled South African Airways Chairman Dudu Myeni. Instead, National Treasury has accused fringe group Black First Land First led by Andile Mngxitama as the purveyor of the fake message being circulated.

Chicago, IL

